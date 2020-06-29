Lucy Dickins

Renowned British music agent LUCY DICKINS has been promoted to the position of Co-Head Of Music at WME, replacing MARC GEIGER who leaves after 17 years.

DICKENS joined WME last JUNE as Head Of UK Music Division following a 20 year run at ITB (INTERNATIONAL TALENT BOOKING) in LONDON, according to MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE.

KIRK SOMMER and SCOTT CLAYTON will retain their roles as Co-Heads.

WME Co-Head Of Music SARA NEWKIRK SIMON, takes on a consultancy position at ENDEAVOR, WME’s parent company.

LLOYD BRAUN, president of Endeavor’s Representation businesses, said: “Under MARC’s leadership, WME’s Music division has become a global powerhouse.

“During his tenure, MARC led countless agency initiatives and ‘firsts’ for the music industry, including the creation of festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading LONDON and SYDNEY music teams.

“We thank MARC for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward.”

BRAUN continued, “SCOTT, LUCY and KIRK have distinguished themselves through the artists they have championed, the reputations they’ve built, and the leadership they’ve demonstrated at WME.

“Each brings unique experience, relationships and perspective that will help shape the future of our Music division."

GEIGER noted, "The past seventeen years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues. I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future."

