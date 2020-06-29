Dr. Carmen Lee (Photo: annenberg.usc.edu)

According to MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE, The USC ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) are extending their partnership to provide a deeper understanding of how to create change in the music industry.

The partnership will conduct new research -- examining major and independent music companies, labels and publishers, digital platforms, radio and live concert companies, as well as artists’ teams, focusing on managers, agents, attorneys and publicists -- to determine the extent to which men and women of color are excluded from music’s leadership ranks.

Based on the findings, ANNENBERG will issue a report, establishing goals and providing recommendations on how the music industry can address these disparities.

The project represents a second phase in the partnership between UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and the ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE.

In 2017, the two groups announced a collaboration to support inclusion in music, in which they explored questions related to the participation of women and women of color specifically in the business.

UNIVERSL MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JODY GERSON was named to the Initiative’s Advisory Board.

The two organizations have worked together over the last two years to support the efforts of SHE IS THE MUSIC, a non-profit organization founded by ALICIA KEYS, GERSON, ANN MINCIELI, and SAMANTHA KIRBY YOH to increase the number of women working in music across a variety of positions. In JANUARY 2020, ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE Founder Dr. STACY L. SMITH was named to the founding leadership board of the organization.

UMG recently established a Task Force For Meaningful Change (TFMC) as a driving force for inclusion and social justice. Staffed by UMG execs, it is co-chaired by UMG’s EVP/General Counsel and DEF JAM Interim Chairman/CEO JEFF HARLESTON and MOTOWN RECORDS’ President & EVP, CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM.

DR. CARMEN LEE, an affiliated faculty member with the ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE and the lead researcher for the work, said, “There are currently gaps in access and opportunity for people of color, especially Black executives, in the music business. Beyond placing a spotlight on these discrepancies, we must illuminate how the lack of people of color in key roles thwarts inclusion throughout the industry. I am eager to lead the charge, flanked by the ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE, and in partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, a company with a proven track record for change.”

« see more Net News