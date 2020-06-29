Stones Not Happy With Trump (photo: Everett Collection - Shutterstock)

Despite previous cease & desist orders, THE ROLLING STONES and BMI are threatening to sue President DONALD TRUMP for playing their songs at political rallies.

According the THE AP, “THE BMI have notified the TRUMP campaign on behalf of THE STONES that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” said the ROLLONG STONES. “If DONALD TRUMP disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

THE ROLLING STONES’ 1969 iconic classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” -- a popular song at TRUMP's events, was played again at the close of TRUMP’s recent rally in TULSA.

BMI has informed the TRUMP campaign that "if it plays STONES music again at an event, it will be in breach of its licensing agreement," the statement said.

THE TRUMP campaign team didn’t respond to THE AP's email seeking comment.

TOM PETTY (NET NEWS 6/22) and NEIL YOUNG have also expressed their unhappiness with the unauthorized use of their songs at TRUMP's events.

