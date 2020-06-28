Big Celebration

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the BET AWARDS and the 40th anniversary of BET. The virtual event was hosted by Comedian/TV personality AMANDA SEALES.

The show opened with a new version of PUBLIC ENEMY’s “Fight The Power."

The video had the original lyrics from CHUCK D and FLAVA FLAV -- and there were new verses added by NAS, YG, THE ROOTS’ BLACK THOUGHT, RAPSODY and guest DJ QUESTLOVE.

In this new version there was footage from DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr's memorial in WASHINGTON DC and footage from recent protest marches. There were also references made to the SPIKE LEE’s “DO THE RIGHT THING” movie – the original song was on the soundtrack.

Winners From The 2020 BET AWARDS

COCA-COLA Viewers’ Choice Award -MEGAN THEE STALLION ft. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - “Hot Girl Summer”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist -LIZZO

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist -CHRIS BROWN

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist -MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist -DABABY

Best Group -MIGOS

Album Of The Year -RODDY RICCH -“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Video Of The Year -DJ KHALED ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND -“Higher”

BET Her Award -BEYONCÉ ft. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN - "Brown Skin Girl"

Best International Act -BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

For the complete list of winners check here.

