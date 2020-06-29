Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: The Weeknd Returns To #1; Styles Top 15; DaBaby/Roddy Greatest Gainer

* THE WEEKND retakes the top spot with "Blinding Lights"

* Not a lot of chart position movement inside the top 20, but a few songs grow over 600 spins

* SAINT JHN is at 7* with "Roses," up 664 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE remain at 11* with "Rain On Me," up 606 spins as they close in on the top 10

* HARRY STYLES moves into the top 15, rising 17*-14* with "Watermelon Sugar," up 1043 spins and is the #2 Greatest Gainer

* LIL MOSEY goes 20*-19* with "Blueberry Faygo," and is +712 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH move 23*-22* with "Rockstar," up 1284 spins and are the #1 Greatest Gainer

* GABY BARRETT goes top 25 with "I Hope," up 26*-25*, featuring CHARLIE PUTH, and +785 spins

* TONES AND I and PINK SWEAT$ debut

Rhythmic: DaBaby/Roddy #1; Young T & Bugsey Top 10; Saint Jhn, Powfu Top 15; StaySolidRocky Top 20; Tyla Yaweh/Post Malone Debut

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH take over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Rockstar," and are +412 spins

* JACK HARLOW moves 5*-4* with "What's Poppin," and is +456 spins

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG move 10*-7* with "Go Crazy," up 663 spins

* YOUNG T & BUGSEY go top 10 with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, up 11*-8* and is +274 spins

* SAINT JHN is top 15 with "Roses," climbing 17*-13* and is up 707 spins

* POWFU also go top 15 with "Coffee For Your Head," climbing 16*-15*

* STAYSOLIDROCKY moves top 20 with "Party Girl," up 22*-20* and +240 spins

* DON TOLIVER surges 32*-25* with "After Party," and is +324 spins

* TYLA YAWEH has the top debut at 34* with "Tommy Lee," featuring POST MALONE, up 346 spins

* 6IX9INE scores a nice debut at 35* with "Trolls," featuring NICKI MINAJ, at +356 spins

* JUICE WRLD has the other debut at 39* with "Tell Me U Luv Me"

Urban: Roddy Ricch/Mustard Retain #1 Spot; Chris Brown/Young Thug Top 3; Jhene Aiko Top 5; Young T & Bugsey Top 10

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD remain at 1* with "High Fashion" and continue to hold over an 800 spin lead

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG are top 3, leaping 4*-3* with "Go Crazy," and are up 342 spins

* JHENE AIKO hits the top 5 with "P***y Fairy (OTW)," up 6*-5*

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH move 9*-7* with "Rockstar" and is +525 spins

* YOUNG T & BUGSEY go top 10 with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, up 11*-10*

* MIGOS go top 15 with "Need It," featuring YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, up 18*-14* and is up 396 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 20, thanks to a sharp 21*-16* move on "Emotionally Scarred," up 310 spins

* TREY SONGZ and SUMMER WALKER hit the top 20 with "Back Home," rising 25*-20* and is +304 spins

* LIL BABY scores a big debut at 31* with "The Bigger Picture" - and is up a stellar 674 spins

* SAINT JHN enters at 35* with "Roses," up 337 spins

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; Gaga/Ariana Top 10; Dua Lipa Top 15; Gabby Barrett/Charlie Puth Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for a 7th straight week

* JUSTIN BIEBER rises 5*-4* with "Intentions," and is up another 378 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI jumps 7*-6* with "Before You Go," climbing 419 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE hit the top 10 with "Rain On Me," up 11*-10* and +382 spins

* DUA LIPA enters the top 15 with "Break My Heart," climbing 17*-14* and up 377 spins

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH go top 20 with "I Hope," rising 23*-20* and are +261 spins

* PINK SWEAT$ and BLACK EYED PEAS/OZUNA/J. REY debut

Active Rock: Five Finger New #1; Korn Top 3; Pretty Reckless Top 5; Highly Suspect Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH land another chart topper with "A Little Bit Off"

* KORN go top 3 with "Can You Hear Me," climbing 4*-3*

* PRETTY RECKLESS hit the top 5 with "Death By Rock And Roll," rising 6*-5* and are +130 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT enter the top 10 with "These Days," climbing 11*-10*

* BUSH leap into the top 15 with "Flowers On A Grave," up 16*-14* and are +39 spins

* STARSET is also top 15 with a 19*-15* jump for "Trials," climbing 83 spins

* THE BLACK MOODS are top 20 with "Sunshine," up 22*-20*

* SEETHER is back and debut at 28* with "Dangerous," up 320 spins

* KINGDOM COLLAPSE have the other new entry at 37* with "Uprise"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Head And The Heart Top 5; Weezer, Kennyhoopla Top 10

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend a seventh week at #1 with "Level Of Concern"

* HEAD AND THE HEART go top 5, moving 7*-5* with "Honeybee" - up 273 spins

* WEEZER goes top 10, with an 11*-7* move on "Hero," up 185 spins

* Also top 10 is "How Will I Rest..." by KENNYHOOPLA, climbing 12*-8* and +229 spins

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD go top 15 with "Lay Your Head On Me," up 16*-13* and are +73 spins

* BLUE OCTOBER also go top 15 with "Oh My My," climbing 17*-14* and +74 spins

* 24KGOLDN are top 15 with "City Of Angels," rising 18*-15* and +93 spins

* ALL TIME LOW surge inside the top 20 with "Monsters," featuring blackbear, up 24*-17* and +239 spins

* CHAZ CARDIGAN and BAKAR also hit the top 20

* MATT MAESON goes top 10 with "Hallucinogenics," up 11*-10* and is +204 spins

* WALLOWS, NEON TREES, DREAMERS, SUB URBAN, and UNLIKELY CANDIDATES debut

Triple A: Bakar New #1; Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Runner Up; Milky Chance/Jack Johnson Top 3; Black Pumas Top 5

* BAKAR takes over the top spo, moving 5*-1* with "Hell N Back," up 88 spins

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD are in the runner up spot with "Lay Your Head On Me," up 3*-2*

* MILKY CHANCE & JACK JOHNSON hit the top 3, climbing 7*-3* with "Don't Let Me Down," up 66 spins

* BLACK PUMAS hit the top 5 with "Fire"

* MT. JOY soar into the top 10, rising 11*-6* with "Strangers," up 38 spins

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD surge into the top 20 with "I Got You," moving 22*-16* and are +65 spins

* DEVON GILFILLIAN is top 20 with "The Good Life," up 23*-20*

* MATT MAESON and PHOEBE BRIDGERS debut

