Sold

BRET D. HUGGINS is selling the construction permit for a new AM at PERALTA, NM to DON DAVIS for $25,000.

In other filings with the FCC, NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. is selling K265DW/MOUNT PLEASANT, TX to BRAZOS TV, INC. for $30,000. The primary station is Religion KETE/SULPHUR BLUFF, TX.

CHURCH OF GOD PENTECOSTAL SALVATION ROCK is transferring low power WSRG-LP/WORCESTER, MA to SIDON MEDIA for no consideration.

ASSOCIATION OF ISLAMIC CHARITABLE PROJECTS is transferring low power WMDA-LP/MEMPHIS to MEMPHIS DAWA ASSOCIATION for no consideration. The transferor and transferee are controlled by the same board of directors.

The TOWN OF MONROE, CONNECTICUT has applied for an STA to operate W209CJ/MOUNT KISCO, NY from a replacement site after losing power at the licensed site; the licensee says that its lessor refused to fix the power issue.

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were CRAFT & FOLK ART MUSEUM (KFQM-LP/LOS ANGELES, delay in upgrade of program feed and transmission system due to pandemic); UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL (K288GA/SIOUX FALLS, SD, seeking new site); and JIM BOB MEASURES (K287AT/SAN ANGELO, TX, studio construction interrupted by pandemic and TEXAS' resumption of restrictions).

WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE has closed on the sale of KWJC/LIBERTY, MO to THE CURATORS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI for $2 million plus underwriting announcements.

And TBLC GREENVILLE STATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican WOLI-A/SPARTANBURG, SC to NORSAN MEDIA LLC for $150,000.

