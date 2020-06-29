Layoffs

VPM, the public radio and television operator based in RICHMOND, VA, has eliminated 17 positions, reports the RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH. The layoffs at the company's CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, CHARLOTTESVILLE, and HARRISONBURG offices represent about 15% of the stations' staff.

A statement from Dir./Marketing and Communications BENAE MOSBY attributed the cuts to the financial impact of the pandemic while adding that the layoffs allow us to right-size VPM and operate more efficiently while staying focused on our most important priorities, including strengthening our news and digital content.”

The company operates News-Talk WCVE (VPM NEWS), Classical WBBT-WWLB (VPM MUSIC), and PBS affiliates WCVE-TV and WCVW-TV/RICHMOND, Variety WCNV/HEATHSVILLE, VA, Variety WMVE/CHASE CITY, VA, PBS affiliate WHTJ-TV/CHARLOTTESVILLE, and PBS affiliates WVPT-TV and WVPY-TV/STAUNTON-HARRISONBURG.

