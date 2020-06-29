Remote Radio

Two more MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL teams are keeping their radio broadcasters at home to broadcast remotely for road games when the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season gets underway.

The MINNESOTA TWINS, airing on ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, have announced that CORY PROVUS and DAN GLADDEN will work road games from monitors in MINNEAPOLIS. Meanwhile, PAT HUGHES and RON COOMER will call CHICAGO CUBS road games on ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO remotely from their booth at WRIGLEY FIELD using the TV feed from the new MARQUEE NETWORK, THE SCORE's PD MITCH ROSEN said on DAN BERNSTEIN's show FRIDAY (6/26). ROSEN said the broadcasts will feature real sound from the field and not fake crowd noise, and that pregame and postgame host ZACH ZAIDMAN will also be staying at WRIGLEY rather than going on the road. The moves are being made for safety and health reasons in light of the pandemic.

MLB has advised teams to have their broadcasters stay home and remotely broadcast road games but has left the ultimate decision to the individual clubs.

