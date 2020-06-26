Olsen

GREG OLSEN, the former CAROLINA PANTHERS tight end now with the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, has joined the podcasting lineup at BLUE WIRE with "TE1," an interview show, reports THE WASHINGTON POST.

The show, expected to debut later this SUMMER, will launch with a seven-episode season featuring interviews with MIKE DITKA, SHANNON SHARPE, OZZIE NEWSOME, and GEORGE KITTLE. OLSEN has been touted as a likely future broadcaster after his NFL career, and has served as an analyst on FOX telecasts of the now-defunct XFL.

