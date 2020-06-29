Wonder (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

STEVIE WONDER recently posted a YOUTUBE video to address racial tensions, police brutality and “economic repression of Black and Brown people. He urged the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement to continue on and for voters to head to the polls in NOVEMBER.

WONDER said, “Forget about a hundred, a thousand years from now. What will we have done by this time next year?

I’m talking about you. I’m talking about me. I’m talking about every-single-body. Let’s do something. Let’s make a difference.”

Entire Video: "The Universe Is Watching Us"

« see more Net News