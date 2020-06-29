Eric 'EJ' Johnson

BEASLEY MEDIA AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE taps ERIC “EJ” JOHNSON as PD. He will officially begin his new position on WEDNESDAY, JULY 1st. He will also host the afternoon show.

JOHNSON most recently served as PD at Beasley Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA. Previously, he spent the past 19 years working as the Brand Manager/PD at TOWNSQUARE Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5 FM)/TRENTON, NJ.

“WJBR has been a market leader in WILMINGTON for decades and with EJ at the helm, we’re confident that the station will continue that tradition,” said VP/Market Manager JOE BELL.

“EJ’s many years of multi-format experience in THE DELAWARE VALLEY makes him the perfect fit for a heritage station like WJBR,” said Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “We are very pleased to have him back at BEASLEY.”

“Thank you to JOE BELL, JUSTIN CHASE and BRUCE BEASLEY for bringing me back to the family,” said JOHNSON. “I’m looking forward to working with the Beasley management team and the talented staff at MIX 99.5 WJBR in serving our listeners and the community! The station has such a rich heritage in WILMINGTON and the tri-state area and has a tremendous signal. We will make it shine!"

