Robert "Bart" Bartolomeo

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of former UNITED STATIONS Affiliate Relations Dir. BOB “BART” BARTOLOMEO. The 65-year-old recently died, he had been battling cancer.

During his 40-year career he worked for UNITED STATIONS, UNISTAR, WESTWOOD ONE, PREMIERE, TRN, CNN, FNN, and CNBC. He worked with DICK CLARK, DON IMUS, JIM ROME, MANCOW, and CHUCK BRINKMAN.

In addition to Affiliate Relations, he worked on-air for WMZQ/WASHINGTON D.C. and KQV/PITTSBURGH. BARTOLOMEO attended PENN STATE UNIVERSITY and was the varsity football Equipment Manager for Coach JOE PATERNO. He was also a member of the 1979 SUGAR BOWL Champions.

PREMIERE NETWORKS EVP/Affiliate Sales PETER TRIPI said, “I had the privilege of working with BART at three different companies over the past 30 years. BART had a passion for radio and a love of great talent. He was smart, kind and always thinking of others. A wonderful person who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

CUMULUS MEDIA OM/VP Country Formats CHARLIE COOK added, “This business is built on relationships and BOB knew that and acted it on as strongly as anyone. He was always friendly and warm to both affiliates, which made his hosts even more accepted, and to hosts who he knew would come and go through the years. But over the 30 plus years that I represented BOB's efforts and work as an affiliate. He kept my needs at the forefront of our conversations. BOB was a good broadcaster, a good person, and a good friend. But he is now with his beloved mother and with GOD for eternity. TODAY he is even more blessed than while here with us."

