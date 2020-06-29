Kenny Chesney

Congratulations to BLUE CHAIR/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "Here And Now."

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, National Director/Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH and WEA National Dir./Radio & Streaming SHARI ROTH, as well as Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. RAY MARINER, DIANE MONK and STEPHANIE HAGERTY, and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATE MYERS.

