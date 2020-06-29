Kamer

Voiceover ace STEVE KAMER has been hired by SAGA COMMUNICATIONS as the imaging voice of their eleven CBS NEWS RADIO-affiliated News-Talk stations.

SAGA VP/Programming BOB LAWRENCE said, "STEVE KAMER is truly the perfect fit given that he is also the signature voice of the entire CBS RADIO NETWORK. We now have a seamless synergy between all local and network imaging and it just sounds exceptional. Our listeners might also recognize STEVE's voice from the NBC OLYMPICS, 'INSIDE EDITION,' 'TAMRON HALL,' and more."

Reach STEVE through ATLAS TALENT and steve@stevekamer.com.

« see more Net News