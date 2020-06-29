Cain

Days after his final show for ESPN RADIO, WILL CAIN has officially joined FOX NEWS CHANNEL with the announcement that he will be co-hosting "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND," beginning AUGUST 15th. CAIN, who had been with ESPN since 2015 and previously worked as a host and commentator at CNN and THE BLAZE, will join JEDEDIAH BILA and PETE HEGSETH on the show.

VP/Morning Programming GAVIN HADDEN said, “WILL has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the FOX & FRIENDS franchise.”

CAIN added, “I am excited to join the team at FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country.”

« see more Net News