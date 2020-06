Benny Mardones (Photo: Twitter)

Singer BENNY MARDONES has died at 73 after a lengthy battle with PARKINSON'S DISEASE. MARDONES passed away at his home in MENIFEE, CA.

MARDONES had a BILLBOARD Top 20 record with INTO THE NIGHT in 1980.

SYRACUSE.COM has more on MARDONES' life and death.

