Country artist CAM has signed with NASHVILLE-based TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS in a joint venture between that label and RCA RECORDS (NEW YORK), where she is also signed. The two labels will join forces for her sophomore album, due out this fall. Her major label debut album, “Untamed,” was released on SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in 2015.

Her new single, “Classic,” is set for release to Country radio on FRIDAY, JULY 17th.

“When I heard CAM’s new music, I was moved and inspired,” said TRIPLE TIGER GM NORBERT NIX. “She has an identifiable, world class voice and her songs are crafted with experience, emotion and strength. She is at the apex of her creative journey and it’s an honor to work with an artist of her caliber and to partner with our good friends at RCA RECORDS NEW YORK to showcase her talents to the world.”

“This upcoming album is the best music I’ve ever made,” said CAM. “It deserves the best partner to take it out into the world - and that’s what I’m getting with NORBERT and the team at TRIPLE TIGERS Their passion, drive and ingenuity are exactly what I was looking for. This is gonna be such a fun ride.”

The TRIPLE TIGERS roster also includes SCOTTY MCCREERY, RUSSELL DICKERSON and GONE WEST.

