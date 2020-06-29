Patrick Sabatini

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) welcomes PATRICK SABATINI to the team as SVP/Legal & Business Affairs TODAY (6/29). SABATINI, who most recently served as the head of business and legal affairs at GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS, began his career at ARISTA RECORDS and has nearly 20 years of experience as an attorney at CAPITOL RECORDS, WARNER BROS. RECORDS and private law firms.

“From coast to coast, PATRICK’s highly-respected reputation precedes him,” said WMN EVP/A&R CRIS LACY, to whom he reports. “His previous stops at WARNER BROS. RECORDS give him an understanding of our culture and values, and his wealth of knowledge about all aspects of the industry is essential to the growth of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. We are thrilled to welcome him back into the family.”

“I feel fortunate to be rejoining the WMG family and am excited to begin a new chapter working with the incredibly talented team and impressive artist roster at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE,” SABATINI said. “I admire the company culture fostered by ESPO [Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO] and the team and their deep commitment to artists and music.”

