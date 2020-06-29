Special

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK will air an "All-American Weekend" Oldies special this weekend, airing 6-9p (ET) on SATURDAY, JULY 4th, with a replay noon-3p (ET) SUNDAY.

The special, in partnership with the TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION, will be hosted by VINNE MEDUGNO and will feature music and interviews with FRANKIE VALLI, TONY ORLANDO, THE RASCALS' FELIX CAVALIERE, TOMMY JAMES, PETER NOONE, GARY LEWIS, BOBBY RYDELL, and more, while TRUMP attorney and former NEW YORK Mayor RUDY GIULIANI will be interviewing TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION frontline responders.

Pres. CHAD LOPEZ said, “WABC is proud to partner with TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION for this very special weekend that will bring treasured memories of early rock & roll to our listeners, while honoring the bravery and sacrifice of our frontline heroes.”

« see more Net News