Roula & Ryan Show

RYAN CHASE, of CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE (104.1 KRBE)/HOUSTON's ROULA & RYAN SHOW is receiving lots of messages from fans, wishing him speedy recovery, as the morning host revealed via TWITTER that he has contracted COVID-19.

Only a few days ago he tweeted, "Been stuck on the couch sick all week and discovered F is for Family on @netflix." Then on SUNDAY (6/28), came a tweet that was short and to the point: "Got my results. I have COVID-19."

CHASE is keeping a sense of humor about the whole thing, as his tweet was accompanied by WINNIE THE POOH drawing and funny caption.

Rest up RYAN and feel better soon!

