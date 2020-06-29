Carly Rae And Todd Lisenbee

TYLER MEDIA Alternative KOMA-HD2-K225BN (92.9 THE EDGE)/OKLAHOMA CITY adds in-house air talent CARLY RAE and TODD LISENBEE for a split midday shift. CARLY will do 10a-noon and TODD from 12-2p, replacing ALLY MILLER (NET NEWS 5/15).

RAE continues as MD/morning co-host and afternoons on sister Country KJKE (93.3 JAKEFM). LISENBEE remains producer on sister Sports KRXO (107.7 THE FRANCHISE) morning show from 6-10a and the DYLAN AND TODD SHOW from 10-11a.

"I'm extremely excited to be adding CARLY and TODD to THE EDGE's lineup," said 92.9 THE EDGE PD ROB CLEMENT. Both are incredibly talented on-air personalities and I can't wait to hear the different perspectives they bring to the station. CARLY helped me immensely when I was first starting with TYLER MEDIA, and I've always been impressed by her effortless on-air delivery and clever insights. TODD is hilarious and smart; I'm thrilled to bring his talents from sports-talk to a music format for the first time."

