HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93-3)/PHOENIX is going to party this 4th of JULY weekend, like it's NOT 2020. The fun kicks off beginning WEDNESDAY, JULY 1st at 6a, ALT AZ 93-3 will begin airing "30 YEARS OF ALT TOP 10s" by counting down the Top 10 ALT songs of every year for the last 30 years. Every hour will be a different year of ALT Top 10 songs from 1990-2019, not necessarily in chronological order every hour until 9p.

On FRIDAY, JULY 3rd and SATURDAY, JULY 4th evening a big EDM festival hits the airwaves with “THE ALT AZ 4TH OF JULY HOUSE PARTY” kicking off at 6p and going commercial free from 8p-2a featuring festival mixes from the hottest names in electronic/dance, including MARSHMELLO, TIESTO, MAJOR LAZER, DILLON FRANCIS, PAUL OAKENFOLD, ALESSO, DIPLO, RUFUS DU SOL and more!

ALT AZ 93-3 will repeat the ALT TOP 10 countdown all 4th of July weekend when THE ALT AZ 4TH OF JULY HOUSE PARTY takes a break.

