Tiera

Female-driven label SONGS & DAUGHTERS has added a publishing arm in partnership with BIG LOUD PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. Artist TIERA has been signed as the flagship songwriter. The expansion comes at the label's one year anniversary.

“I’ve worked with WARNER CHAPPELL since 2007, and I’ve had the opportunity to sign writers,” said SONGS & DAUGHTERS Pres./CEO NICOLLE GALYON in an interview with AMERICAN SONGWRITER magazine. “But with everything going on, I never really felt like I could give a writer what they deserve. We truly have the best group of staff in town working together [now], so I felt like it was a situation where I really could give TIERA what she deserves in her first publishing deal.”

“I remember sitting in my bedroom listening to all of NICOLLE’s songs, dissecting them and trying to learn how to write myself,” TIERA told AMERICAN SONGWRITER. “So it was on my list to be able to write with her when I moved here [to NASHVILLE], and never in a million years would I have thought that I would be one of the first writers with her publishing company.”

« see more Net News