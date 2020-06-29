Jeff Hunt

FOREVER MEDIA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE MD and night host JEFF HUNT has departed the station. HUNT joined WXCY as evening personality in 2017 following time with FOREVER Country WFGE/STATE COLLEGE, PA (NET NEWS 5/10/17), and was upped to MD after a year (NET NEWS 6/12/18).

HUNT took to social media to share the news, posting, "When it rains, it pours … Today was my last day at WXCY. Let me make this clear right away: this was not the decision of anyone on the local level - please continue to support the amazing staff that remains there. They work extremely hard for you every single day of the week. The unfortunate reality is that the radio industry as a whole is in rough shape because of COVID-19 ... I don’t know what the future holds for me. The uncertainty is scary, and quite frankly, the timing couldn’t be any worse for me. Here’s to the next chapter."

Reach Hunt here, or at (570) 309-4698.

