Brand-Purpose Marketing

WESTWOOD ONE's blog this week features a pair of charts that together comprise a tool to help determine the causes and brand-purpose campaigns that most resonate with AM/FM broadcast station listeners by format.

One grid shows how formats index against a list of causes, from being a member of a charitable organization (Public Radio, Classical, and News-Talk indexing highest, Hispanic and Top 40 the lowest), social tolerance (fairly even across all formats), and using "green" products (Hispanic and Public Radio highest), and believing following traditional gender roles isn't important (Public Radio and Classical well ahead) to voting (Public Radio, News-Talk, and Sports leading, Hispanic, Top 40, and Urban trailing). The second grid does the same but shows reach percentages for each cause by format; in the blog post, WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD suggests that reach be used more than indices as the determinant of which formats to use for particular brand-purpose campaigns, citing a NIELSEN study that showed reach as the most significant river of sales.

See the post and charts by clicking here.

