Josh Kear

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed JOSH KEAR to a global publishing agreement. KEAR is a GRAMMY winning songwriter with #1 singles including CARRIE UNDERWOOD's, “Before He Cheats,” FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's, "GOD Your Mama And Me," DIERKS BENTLEY's, "Drunk On A Plane, LADY's A's, "Need You Now" and LEE BRICE's "Drinking Class."

“JOSH is truly one of a kind – his songs have elevated the standards of country music, and they convey genuine emotion that everyone can relate to," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "I’m thrilled to welcome JOSH to the SONY/ATV family and to deliver the best opportunities for his music.”

“I consider it a great honor to join SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING," said KEAR. "The song catalog at this company is pure Country music history at its best. RUSTY GASTON and the entire SONY/ATV team are passionate about great songs and making a difference in people’s lives. I look forward to contributing to the best of my ability to this legacy."

