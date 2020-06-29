New Format Coming

Several of iHEARTMEDIA's lowest-rated stations in markets nationwide are stunting with recorded speeches by African-American speakers like MALCOLM X's "The Ballot or the Bullet" and a speech by MICHELLE OBAMA and messages like, "Our side of the story is about to be told," with the promise that a new format will be announced TOMORROW at noon (ET). Each station's website now redirects to the generic iHEARTRADIO home page.

Among the stations ALL ACCESS has observed and confirmed airing the speeches, which are being fed and streamed nationally, are Alternative WMMS-HD2-W227BF (ALT 99.1)/CLEVELAND, Alternative KQQL-HD2-W227BF (ALT 93.3)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Sports WDFN-A/DETROIT, News-Talk WGST-A (640 FOX NEWS RADIO)/ATLANTA, News-Talk KKSF-A (REAL TALK 910)/SAN FRANCISCO, and Sports WODT-A (SPORTS 1280)/NEW ORLEANS, among others.

A search by RADIO INSIGHT found that iHEARTMEDIA registered the domains BlackInformationNetwork.com, BlackInformation.net, and BlackInformation.network on Friday, hinting that the new format will be News-Talk for the Black community.

