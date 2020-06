Artimis Available

MIDWEST Top 40/Mainstream WLMI (i92.9)/LANSING PD/Brand Mgr./air personality ART "ARTIMIS" SMITH is exiting the station as his position is being eliminated. SMITH has been with the station since AUGUST 2017. SMITH is staying with the station through JULY 29.

SMITH has his eyes/ears open for his next opportunity. Reach out to him at artsmithradio@gmail.com.

« back to Net News