The MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART DENVER (MCA DENVER) and COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER have announced a new partnership to produce a virtual version of B-SIDE MUSIC FRIDAYS, MCA Denver’s annual rooftop summer music series focused on presenting the best emerging COLORADO musicians.

“In a summer when very few people will have the privilege of seeing live music, this is a unique opportunity for people across the state and beyond to see and hear some of COLORADO’s best musicians,” said MCA DENVER Dir./Programs SARAH BAIE. “INDIE 102.3 has been an incredible partner, helping us safely record these performances and deliver them both virtually via video feed and in the most classic medium: the radio.”

INDIE 102.3 PD WILLOBEE CARLAN said, “B-SIDE MUSIC FRIDAYS has been one of those essential summer activities in DENVER for many years. It would not have been the same without it, so we worked hard to adapt to our changed circumstances and reimagine, in every way, how this program can live on without the ability to be on the roof together. We are thrilled to be partnering with MCA DENVER to bring live music into people’s homes. This year the series will be available to so many more people.”

Each FRIDAY in the months of JULY and AUGUST INDIE 102.3 and MCA DENVER will premiere an exclusive concert video filmed on the rooftop of the museum. These videos will be found on the INDIE 102.3 Facebook page at 7p MT and the audio will air later at 102.3 FM at 9p MT. These videos will also appear on NPR MUSIC LIVE SESSIONS, available to a national audience the MONDAY following each week’s premiere.

The current lineup includes WILDERMISS, ADIEL MITCHELL, ESMÉ PATTERSON, THE YAWPERS, ELLA LUNA, NEOMA and THE GRAND ALLIANCE, among others.

More details can be found at www.mcadenver.org and www.indie1023.org.

