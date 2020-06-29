Reply Comments

In reply comments filed with the FCC in the agency's docket on regulatory fees for Fiscal Year 2020, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) reiterated its complaints that the proposed increase is unfair and does not address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on revenues or provide relief therefrom.

The NAB's filing takes the Commission to task for adopting a Notice of Proposed Rule Making that "utterly fails to explain its rationale as to how its methodology for determining regulatory fees is grounded in CONGRESS’s directive to determine such fees by the benefits received by the proposed payors." "The Commission should not proceed with its proposed regulatory fee increases." the NAB asserts, "when such fee increases could jeopardize the ability of struggling broadcasters to stay on the air, and when the Commission’s approach violates the law by not properly explaining the basis for the increases nor tying them to any discernible increase in the work performed on behalf of broadcasters or the benefits received by broadcasters as a result of the Commission’s efforts."

Read the reply comments here.

