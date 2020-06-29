Scott Alexander

SCOTT ALEXANDER departed FOREVER MEDIA Country WOGG (FROGGY 94.9)/PITTSBURGH TODAY (6/29). A market veteran, ALEXANDER joined the station in 2015 to handle PD/morning responsibilities (NET NEWS 11/6/15). Prior to his time at WOGG, ALEXANDER spent 13 years at CBS RADIO Hot AC WBZZ (100.7 STAR)/PITTSBURGH as APD/MD, as well as midday and afternoon host as various times (NET NEWS 7/21/15).

Scott can be reached by email here, or by phone at (412) 999-0159.

