CMHOF

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) and its related businesses in NASHVILLE — HATCH SHOW PRINT, RCA STUDIO B, the CMA THEATER, and the TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER — have extended their temporary, COVID-19-related closure a fourth time, now planning to remain closed through FRIDAY, JULY 31st.

The businesses had first expected to be closed until MARCH 31st, then extended the closure to APRIL 30th as the pandemic continued, then extended again until MAY 31st, and most recently, to JUNE 30th (NET NEWS 5/26).

“CMHOF places a premium on health and safety," said CEO KYLE YOUNG. "With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in NASHVILLE and throughout the country, we determined it was necessary to extend our temporary closure to protect the health of our staff and guests. We look forward to welcoming guests and having them explore our galleries once again. When we reopen, we want to make sure it is in the safest environment possible.”

While the museum galleries are closed, fans are encouraged to engage with the museum on its website and social media channels.

