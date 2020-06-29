-
Wilhite & Wall Add New Affiliate In Tennessee
ROCKCASTLE MEDIA NETWORKS’ syndicated “WILHITE & WALL” morning show has added a new affiliate, SOUTHERN BROADCASTING CORPORATION WSLV (OUTLAW 105.1)/ARDMORE, TN on the ALABAMA/TENNESSEE border. The station re-branded from CAT COUNTRY 105.1 to OUTLAW 105.1 in late APRIL, and repositioned its music to “more variety of Country from the ‘90s to now” (NET NEWS 5/7).
