Longtime boxing commentator AL BERNSTEIN is hosting a new one-hour weekly boxing radio show, RINGSIDE BOXING ACTION WITH AL BERNSTEIN. The show, produced by POINT SPREAD MEDIA, begins JULY 11th and will air on SATURDAYS at 7p (ET), starting with brokered time on POLLACK/LAS VEGAS BROADCASTING Shopping-Sports KSHP-A/LAS VEGAS, POLLACK/EVANSTON BROADCASTING News-Talk WCGO-A-W240EH/EVANSTON-CHICAGO, BROADCAST MANAGEMENT SERVICES News-Talk KCAA-A-K272FQ-K293CF/SAN BERNARDINO-RIVERSIDE, and DAVIDZON RADIO Russian-Caribbean-Brokered WSNR-A/JERSEY CITY-NEW YORK.

POINT SPREAD MEDIA COO ROD MYERS said, "In the world of boxing analysts, there is no bigger name than AL BERNSTEIN. His Hall of Fame career places him among the elite in broadcasting. AL's extensive knowledge, insights and pure love for the sport is the exact reason we are pleased he his hosting this show."

BERNSTEIN said, “I believe this show will fill a void for boxing fans and for the sport. This show will serve as (a) comprehensive 'pregame' show to all the boxing action on SATURDAY nights, with information from a boxing and gaming perspective. I will give my scouting reports on the SATURDAY night fights with any eye toward the gaming opportunities. We will also report on and give insights on all the other news in the boxing world featuring top name guests. This is the exact boxing show I’ve always wanted to do and I am delighted to be working with the producers of this show, POINT SPREAD MEDIA."

