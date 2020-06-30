Poorman

CAMERON BROADCASTING Classic Rock KLUK (LUCKY 98 FM)/NEEDLES, CA, has added longtime radio veteran JIM "POORMAN" TRENTON for mornings (7a-10a) starting this WEDNESDAY, JULY 1st. "POORMAN'S MORNING RUSH" will be the first morning show on the station since the legendary syndicated MARK AND BRIAN morning show retired in 2012.

TRENTON, who currently hosts the morning show on low power community station KOCI-LP/COSTA MESA, CA, will be adding KLUK, which serves the "Tri-State" area of CALIFORNIA, NEVADA and ARIZONA, as part of his "POOR Expansion."

TRENTON is a veteran of iconic stations such as KROQ, KPWR (POWER 106), KIIS and KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES.

« back to Net News