MTV VMAs

MTV’s VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS will return to NEW YORK CITY's BARCLAYS CENTER on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th. The announcement was made by NEW YORK Governor ANDREW CUOMO in a press briefing YESTERDAY.

According to the network, "This year’s screen breaking spectacle will bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents."



Spanning all five boroughs, music’s biggest night will feature performances from various iconic locations.



VIACOM/CBS MEDIA NETWORKS President Of Music, Music Talent, Progtramming & Events BRUCE GILLMER stated, “We’re elated to bring the 2020 'VMAs” back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA.”



The health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance. Show producers alongside BARCLAYS CENTER management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved. Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience.

Details and potential options to come at a later date based on the science and data in NEW YORK.



BARCLAYS CENTER and BROOKLYN NETS CEO OLIVER WEISBERG added, “The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first BARCLAYS CENTER event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached NEW YORK, We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our BROOKLYN community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at VIACOM/CBS.”



The “MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS” airs across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 180 countries and territories, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

