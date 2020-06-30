iHeartMedia's Jon Zellner

iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Programming Ops JON ZELLNER has decades of experience creating legions of loyal radio fans. While leading the way to map the future of radio, JON also advocates for the immediate needs of kids being served across the UNITED STATES at local CHILDREN’s MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS.

Recently, JON spoke with CHILDREN’s MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL patient, ALEXIS for an ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER interview. Their interview, held via ZOOM, featured questions about JON’s career, ALEXIS’ time spent at her CMN children’s hospital recovering from a traumatic brain injury and how CHILDREN’s MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS is proud to partner with iHEARTMEDIA stations year-round to support the health of future generations.

CHILDREN’s MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, open 24/7/365 to provide high-quality, compassionate care that sick and injured children. But they can’t do it alone. The ripple effects of COVID-19 will affect every aspect of treatment and services offered by children’s hospitals. Without philanthropy, many may face significant impacts in the short and long-term.

As radio stations continue their role as fundraiser for CHILDREN’s MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS, local communities can transform how these hospitals can meet the most urgent needs, saving more lives, and protecting our collective future.

Click here to experience this very special ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER interview.

