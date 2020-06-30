A Salute

BMI (BROADCAST MUSIC INC.) is honoring the best in Gospel music with its “TRAILBLAZERS OF GOSPEL MUSIC” celebration.

BMI ATLANTA VP/Creative CATHERINE BREWTON said, “BMI is proud to honor these remarkable luminaries of Gospel music. Their music gives us strength and encouragement, and their voices are a source of comfort and healing when we need it most.

"We thank our songwriters for sharing their musical gifts that uplift, empower and encourage us all, as we unite in the movement for change, and we look forward to coming together in fellowship once again next year.”

In addition to the major award winners, BMI is also paying tribute to the 20 most performed Gospel songs of the year (2019).

The winners and those featured include TODD GALBERTH, KIRK FRANKLIN, MARANDA CURTIS, CHANDA MUKULA, VASHAWN MITCHELL, JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, TERRELL DEMETRIUS WILSON, JEFFERY L. THOMAS II, DWIGHT WASHINGTON II, and WENDI HENDERSON WYATT.

For the complete list of winners and performances, check here.

