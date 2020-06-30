Working With Adtima

TRITON DIGITAL partners with ADTIMA/VIETNAM to power the monetization of its streaming audio content.

“We are proud to partner with TRITON DIGITAL, and to be using their best-in-class digital audio monetization technology to meaningfully increase our reach and grow our revenue,” said Head of Programmatic & Operation BANG PHAM. “As the premiere online music platform in VIETNAM, we remain committed to providing our loyal listeners with a highly engaging listening experience, and TRITON’s technology is enabling us to do just that, while strengthening our foothold as the preeminent online music platform in VIETNAM."

