Awards

The SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS has announced the winners of the 2019 SIGMA DELTA CHI AWARDS for excellence in journalism. 79 honorees were chosen from over 1,200 submissions. The awards were handed out in a virtual presentation hosted by CNN's ABBY PHILLIP; the in-person awards banquet was previously cancelled due to the pandemic.

Radio winners include:

Breaking News Reporting (1-100 Market or Network Syndication): WESTWOOD ONE NEWS, Mass shootings in EL PASO and DAYTON

Breaking News Reporting (101+ Market): LANCE OROZCO, CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F/VENTURA-SANTA BARBARA, CA, VENTURA COUNTY firestorms

Investigative Reporting (1-100 Market or Network Syndication): NATE HALVERSON, IKE SRISKANDARAJAH, ANAYANSI DIAZ-CORTES, and TAKI TELONIDIS, THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Harpooned by FACEBOOK

Investigative Reporting (101+ Market): AVIVA OKESON-HABERMAN and KYRA HAAS, UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI News-Talk KBIA/COLUMBIA, MO, Thousands call MISSOURI’s adult abuse hotline, but only some get through

Feature Reporting (1-100 Market or Network Syndication): GABRIELLE EMANUEL AND SEAN CORCORAN, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F/BOSTON, The long journey north: The forgotten story of the Reverse Freedom Rides of 1962

Feature Reporting (101+ Market): ROB STEIN, JOE NEEL, and JANE GREENHALGH, NPR, VICTORIA GRAY’s journey

Documentaries (1-100 Market or Network Syndication): JENNIFER GOLLAN, ANAYANSI DIAZ-CORTES, MELISSA LEWIS, REVEAL and PRX staff, THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, The unpaid cost of elder care

Documentaries (101+ Market): KRISTOFOR HUSTED, MADISON CONTE, JANET SAID, and RYAN FAMULINER, KBIA, Show me the state: The gay purge

Public Service in Radio Journalism (1-100 Market or Network Syndication): DANIELLE VENTON, MOLLY PETERSON, LAUREN SOMMER, and KAT SNOW, KQED SCIENCE/KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO, Living with wildfire: CALIFORNIA reimagined

Public Service in Radio Journalism (101+ Market): SANDY HAUSMAN and DAVID SEIDEL, VIRGINIA TECH News-Takk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA, Parole, pardons and the fight for reform

Audio winners in other categories include:

Online Reporting, Non-Deadline Reporting (Independent): MARC SILVER, JULIA GUNTHER, and REBECCA DAVIS, NPR, No sex for fish

Podcasts, JOHN C. ENSSLIN Award for Podcast Excellence: PAIGE ST, JOHN in partnership with WONDERY/LOS ANGELES TIMES, "MAN IN THE WINDOW"

Collaborative Journalism: The UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND’s HOWARD CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM, CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE and NPR, Code Red: BALTIMORE’s climate divide

« see more Net News