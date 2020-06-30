Guest Co-Hosts

With her regular co-host KATHRYN LAKE away for a few weeks, veteran radio personality TURI RYDER has a pair of prominent CHICAGO broadcasters coming in to guest on her "TURI RYDER'S SHE SAID WHAT?" podcast.

This week, CHICAGO radio legend and podcasting pioneer STEVE DAHL visits to compare notes on his and RYDER's "love-hate relationship" with radio. Next week, former WLS-A-F/CHICAGO host CATHERINE JOHNS will join RYDER.

