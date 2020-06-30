-
Steve Dahl, Catherine Johns Visit 'Turi Ryder's She Said What?' Podcast
June 30, 2020 at 5:51 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With her regular co-host KATHRYN LAKE away for a few weeks, veteran radio personality TURI RYDER has a pair of prominent CHICAGO broadcasters coming in to guest on her "TURI RYDER'S SHE SAID WHAT?" podcast.
This week, CHICAGO radio legend and podcasting pioneer STEVE DAHL visits to compare notes on his and RYDER's "love-hate relationship" with radio. Next week, former WLS-A-F/CHICAGO host CATHERINE JOHNS will join RYDER.
-