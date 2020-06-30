New

A trio of radio veterans are launching a podcast to discuss all things pop culture. "THE POP CULTURE SHOW WITH BARNES, LESLIE AND CUBBY" began its regular posting YESTERDAY (6/29) after a test run, hosted by former CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA morning co-hosts STEVE BARNES and LESLIE FRAM and iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK morning host PAUL "CUBBY" BRYANT. BARNES currently runs BARNES CREATIVE STUDIOS in ATLANTA, and FRAM is SVP/Music & Talent at CMT.

BARNES said, "I'm a participant in pop culture and I'm a fan. I love giving listeners access other shows just can't because they're on the wrong side of the studio gate."

FRAM said, "Shows don't work without the chemistry of authentic friendships! BARNES is like a brother and we've been through many world shattering events as broadcasters from the OLYMPIC PARK bombing to 9/11 to pop culture touchstones like the GRAMMYS and VMAs. I'm thrilled to now have that same opportunity with the one and only PAUL 'CUBBY' BRYANT!"

BRYANT said, "I meet and hang with a lot of very public people. Now I'll have BARNES and LESLIE to spill the beans to. This should be very therapeutic."

« see more Net News