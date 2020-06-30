New Shows, New Hosts

NPR has announced three new limited-run podcasts coming in the next six months, and new hosts for one of its biggest existing podcasts.

The new shows include a new, as-yet-untitled podcast on the "interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration" from NPR MUSIC, hosted by RODNEY CARMICHAEL and SIDNEY MADDEN and coming in SEPTEMBER; a series on gun rights hardliners, "NO COMPROMISE," hosted by UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY's CHRIS HAXEL and ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA's LISA HAGEN, to launch this FALL; and KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO's podcast on police internal affairs operations, "UNSEALED," hosted by SUKEY LEWIS and produced by SANDHYA DIRKS, debuting in early 2021. All three were developed through NPR's STORY LAB.

In addition, co-hosts ALIX SPIEGEL and HANNA ROSIN are leaving "INVISIBILIA" in WINTER 2021, with producers YOWEI SHAW and KIA MIAKKA NATISSE stepping into the co-hosting roles. ABBY WENDLE, LIANA SIMSTROM, and DEB GEORGE will continue as key staffers on the show.

"NPR and its Member station network are dedicated to public service journalism and gripping enterprise storytelling that opens our eyes to what's really going on. It's reporting that challenges the easy stories we tell ourselves," said SVP/Programming and Audience Development ANYA GRUNDMANN. "Each of these enterprise projects and programs tackles issues that are at the center of the national conversation and introduces new hosts and voices to a national audience. We're proud to be putting this important work out with our partners across the public radio network."

