INTERSCOPE RECORDS has promoted KEINON JOHNSON to SVP/Urban Radio Promotions. In his new role, JOHNSON will assume oversight of the label's Urban radio department from current head LARRY KHAN who has announced that he will retire in 2021.

KHAN said, "KEINON has been a vital part of the INTERSCOPE family for over a decade and proven to be a brilliant strategist who has earned the respect of his peers throughout the industry.

"As I prepare for the next chapter of my life, I know that this department is in good hands with KEINON and I look forward to working with him closely on this transition.”

JOHNSON has been at INTERSCOPE for over a decade and joined the label as National Dir./Urban Promotions in 2010.

He began his career in the 90s, as a street team rep for LOUD RECORDS, working his way up through the regional promotion systems at a variety of label's including MCA and PRIORITY RECORDS. He is based in the INTERSCOPE SANTA MONICA headquarters.

