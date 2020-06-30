Powers

CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT has taken the wraps off new imprint MCC/CURB RECORDS, launched this spring. The imprint’s initial artist roster is JACKSON MICHELSON and TIM DUGGER, who shift over from sister label CURB RECORDS. More artists will be added.

The MCC/CURB RECORDS team is headed by CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT VP of Media Publishing and Promotion CRAIG POWERS, a 30-year country radio programming veteran who joined the company in late MARCH (NET NEWS 3/27). CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT Dir. of Touring TODD THOMAS shifts to the Dir. of Promotion role at MCC/CURB.

“With the success we are having at CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT - across all genres - with a recent #1 from LEE BRICE with CARLY PEARCE on ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now,’ to a multi-week #1 from BIG DADDY WEAVE with ‘I Know,’ along with FOR KING & COUNTRY reaching RIAA Platinum status with ‘God Only Knows,’ and international success with MELANIE PFIRRMAN’s ‘Suda’ (feat. PITBULL & IAMCHINO), we are excited to be expanding our team,” said CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT owner and Chairman MIKE CURB. “We believe big things are in store for JACKSON MICHELSON and TIM DUGGER.”

« see more Net News