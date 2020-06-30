Debuts Tomorrow

SIRIUSXM announced that it will be adding a U2 channel back in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/4), and now the satellite and streaming service has set the launch of U2 X-RADIO for TOMORROW (7/1) at 3p (ET) on channel 32. The band's creative director GAVIN FRIDAY and author and radio host BILL FLANAGAN are the team behind the channel, which will include "BONO CALLING," on which BONO will ask celebrities and dignitaries seven questions, starting with a call to CHRIS ROCK; "CLOSE TO THE EDGE," another interview show; PAUL OAKENFLD's "DISCOTHÈQUE" weekend dance show; the audience-hosted "DESIRE"; JOHN KELLY's weekly "ELEVATION"; a weekly show from Irish DJ DAN HEGARTY; and a show with celebrity DJs playing the band's music.

BONO said, “Radio introduced me to music so you could say that radio introduced me to my life… It has kept me company all my life… Music dared me to dream outside the four walls of my childhood bedroom… RADIO CAROLINE, RADIO LUXEMBOURG, all my heroes, far away at sea, pirate radio rocking me to sleep… Radio is all around, it is air you can be on… revolutionary sounds coming down to meet me on the airwaves… Music is everything to me, I like to sing and I have been known to talk… This will be a bit of both… From the Northside of DUBLIN, this is the U2 group on the radio.”



THE EDGE said, “Like most of the world, U2 find ourselves in a strange suspended moment. We can’t tour, we can’t even really get in a room and record together. U2 X-RADIO gives us a chance to stay connected with our audience in a new way - to speak directly from our homes to listeners across NORTH AMERICA. We are coming up with ideas every day -- new music, new guests, new subjects to talk about. U2 X-RADIO gives us a unique opportunity to engage in a sort of trans-Atlantic town hall. BONO said yesterday, ‘Can you believe we have a radio station to play with?’ Thanks to our friends at SIRIUSXM, U2 is going to be on the air and in your ears as much as you want us to be - even while the old world is changing around us.”



ADAM CLAYTON said, “I listen to a lot of radio, I like it as I always find it so informative. AMERICA was the land that took radio big and wide, to a whole other level, one that exposed listeners to new voices, ideas and concepts. That is the spirit in which we bring you U2 X-RADIO. We hope you enjoy it.”



LARRY MULLEN said, “It all sounds exhausting to me but if people really want to listen to us for 24 hours a day, this is the way to do it.”



“With an unrivalled, globally-decorated, and decades-long career that has propelled music, culture and global activism, U2 represents the very spirit of music evolution and positive change” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “We are proud to be launching U2’s very own channel as a further extension of their musical vision, delivering an exclusive listener experience and original content from the band members themselves that creates an audio world found nowhere else. Welcome BONO, THE EDGE, ADAM and LARRY to the SIRIUSXM family and our listeners.”

