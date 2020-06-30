Torre

ESPN AUDIO's "ESPN DAILY" podcast will be changing hosts this SUMMER, with PABLO TORRE taking over from MINA KIMES. TORRE has signed a new multi-year contract extension with ESPN and the daily morning podcast is part of his expanded duties. KIMES is adding duties as an analyst on the network's NFL LIVE team and continues as host of her own podcast "THE MINA KIMES SHOW FEATURING LENNY," part of ESPN's LE BATARD AND FRIENDS podcast network. Both TORRE and KIMES are frequent guests on "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" and LE BATARD's "HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE."

"I am wildly excited to accept the reins of ESPN DAILY from one of my closest friends, MNA KIMES,” said TORRE. “I love the show. I love its creative and journalistic potential. And I love the fact that MINA will no longer be able to make fun of me for being the last person on this planet to not have a podcast."

EVP/Exec. Editor NORBY WILLIAMSON said, “PABLO, with his multi-platform and journalistic expertise, will continue bringing the top sports stories to life in new and insightful ways for fans as the host of ESPN DAILY. Sports fans will appreciate PABLO joining the ESPN Podcast space as a leading, daily voice.”

« see more Net News