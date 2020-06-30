Cruz

Former KHKS/DALLAS and KHFI/AUSTIN personality CRUZ was thisclose to a great radio gig when COVID-19 brought the hammer down on those plans with a hiring freeze.

CRUZ has a home studio and is ready to knock it out of the park.

Currently, he's helping out bosscountryradio.com doing middays 10a-2p and helping out with Top 40 station playfmonline.com.

Find CRUZ at (806) 681-1186

cruzalexander@icloud.com

INSTAGRAM: @cruzontheradio

FB: https://www.facebook.com/cruz.ontheradio

