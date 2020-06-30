-
Cruz Workin' On A Few Thangs While Searching For A Permanent Thang!
June 30, 2020
Former KHKS/DALLAS and KHFI/AUSTIN personality CRUZ was thisclose to a great radio gig when COVID-19 brought the hammer down on those plans with a hiring freeze.
CRUZ has a home studio and is ready to knock it out of the park.
Currently, he's helping out bosscountryradio.com doing middays 10a-2p and helping out with Top 40 station playfmonline.com.
Find CRUZ at (806) 681-1186
cruzalexander@icloud.com
INSTAGRAM: @cruzontheradio
FB: https://www.facebook.com/cruz.ontheradio
