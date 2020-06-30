-
Edison International's Drew Murphy Joins American Public Media Group Board Of Trustees
June 30, 2020 at 8:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
EDISON INTERNATIONAL SVP/Strategy and Corporate Development DREW MURPHY has joined the Board of Trustees of AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP. MURPHY is serving as Vice Chair of APMG subsidiary SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's board and will serve as SCPR's representative on the APMG board.
“We are fortunate to add DREW’s strategic experience and his passion for public media to the APMG board,” said CEO JON MCTAGGART. “His involvement within both the SCPR and APMG boards provides valuable insights that he brings to our discussions and decision-making.”
-