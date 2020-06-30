Virtual

With the pandemic sidelining most live events, the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION is taking the 45th Annual GRACIE AWARDS online for a virtual event streaming on SEPTEMBER 10th. The gala and luncheon were originally scheduled for MAY 19th in BEVERLY HILLS and JUNE 24th in NEW YORK, respectively.

“The leadership of AWMF, which annually presents the GRACIES as our largest fundraiser, has had one singular focus -- to appropriately acknowledge and celebrate our outstanding winners in whatever manner is feasible this year,” said Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS. “Therefore, we have made the decision to shift this year’s events to virtual experiences to ensure recognition of all winners in this very important year.”

